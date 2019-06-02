Wildlife Festival at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve

Camp Saratoga 80 Scout Road, Wilton, New York 12831

Our annual Wildlife Festival will feature nature walks, pond exploration, live animals, nature crafts, community organizations, fire tower tours, and lots of hands-on fun. The wild blue lupine will be in full bloom and the Karner blue butterflies will be plentiful in the meadows. All activities are offered free to the public.

There will be food for sale at the BBQ and a bake sale.

518-450-0321
