The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s May event will be on Tuesday, May 28th featuring a tour and walk through the town of Westport with Adirondack Architectural Heritage Executive Director Steven Englehart. Come see various architectural styles and learn to recognize these buildings and the historic and cultural events that shaped them.

The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club is open to all seniors (55+) interested in venturing out for moderate activity at various locations around the area. Activities are held on the last Tuesday of every month. The club's mission is to “offer seniors the chance to enjoy outdoor adventures with companionship, safety and fun.”

The tour is $15 and lunch will be at the Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown ($9 and up). Please wear good walking shoes and clothing for potentially cool or inclement weather. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.