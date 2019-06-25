The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s June event will be on Tuesday, June 25th to Horseshoe Lake, a scenic state park just south of Tupper Lake. This program is open to the public. There is no fee for this event. Bring a bagged lunch or join in on a picnic ($7). Please wear good walking shoes and clothing for potentially cool or inclement weather. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.