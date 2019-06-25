Will Rogers’ Senior Outing Club
Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s June event will be on Tuesday, June 25th to Horseshoe Lake, a scenic state park just south of Tupper Lake. This program is open to the public. There is no fee for this event. Bring a bagged lunch or join in on a picnic ($7). Please wear good walking shoes and clothing for potentially cool or inclement weather. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.