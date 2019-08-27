The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s August event will be on Tuesday, August 27th featuring a visit to the handicapped accessible John Dillon Park. This program is free and open to the public, 55 and over. There is no fee for this event. Bring a bagged lunch or join in on a picnic ($7). Please dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.