Will Rogers’ Senior Outing Club

A visit to the handicapped accessible John Dillon Park

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s August event will be on Tuesday, August 27th featuring a visit to the handicapped accessible John Dillon Park. This program is free and open to the public, 55 and over. There is no fee for this event. Bring a bagged lunch or join in on a picnic ($7). Please dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
