Will Rogers’ Senior Outing Club

A Visit to the Chazy Fossil Beds

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s September event will be on Tuesday, September 24th to the Chazy Fossil Beds. Come visit the oldest fossil reef in the world via a walking tour and a visit through the museum. This program is open to the public.  The cost is $10 pp for entrance to the museum,. Brunch will be at Guma’s Restaurant ($8 & up). Please dress for the weather.  Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Please call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.

518-891-7117
