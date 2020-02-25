Winter Nature Sensory Walk on Showshoes

The Will Rogers Senior Outing Club February event will be a Winter Nature Sensory walk on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. Join Adirondack Riverwalking’s Helene Gibbons and Suzanne Weirich for a sensory walk on snowshoes along the trails of Dewey Mountain ($10 per person includes fee for snowshoes and to use trails at Dewey). Bring your own snowshoes if you have them, otherwise they will be provided by Dewey Mountain.

The Saranac Village at Will Rogers Senior Outing Club is open to all seniors (55+) interested in venturing out for moderate activities at various locations around the area. Activities are held on the last Tuesday of every month. The club's mission is to “offer seniors the chance to enjoy outdoor adventures with companionship, safety and fun.”

This program is open to the public. Departure from Will Rogers will be at 10:00 a.m. Lunch out at The Blue Moon Café ($8.95 & up) following snowshoeing. Please dress for the weather! In order to attend, reservations must be made. Call 518-891-7117 to register.