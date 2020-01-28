The Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s January event will be tracking and snowshoeing ($5 per person includes snowshoes) with naturalist, Peter O’Shea at the Paul Smiths Visitors Interpretive Center (VIC).

This program is open to the public. Departure from Will Rogers will be at 10:00 a.m. Lunch out at the Pack Basket Restaurant ($6.95 & up) following snowshoeing. Please dress for the weather! In order to attend, reservations must be made. Call 518-891-7117 to register.