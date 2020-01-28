Will Rogers' Senior Outing Club

With Naturalist Peter O’Shea at the Paul Smiths Visitors Interpretive Center

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

The Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s January event will be tracking and snowshoeing ($5 per person includes snowshoes) with naturalist, Peter O’Shea at the Paul Smiths Visitors Interpretive Center (VIC). 

This program is open to the public. Departure from Will Rogers will be at 10:00 a.m.  Lunch out at the Pack Basket Restaurant ($6.95 & up) following snowshoeing. Please dress for the weather!  In order to attend, reservations must be made. Call 518-891-7117 to register. 

518-891-7117
