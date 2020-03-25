William Beaumont and His Legacy in Medical History

Paolo Fedi as William Beaumont.

In 1822, a fur trapper named Alexis St. Martin was accidentally gut-shot by a shotgun in Mackinac Island, Michigan. Near death, he was treated by William Beaumont, an Army physician who for much of his career had practiced medicine in Clinton County, New York. What followed was a remarkable chapter in medical history, one that resonates today.

Dr. Paolo Fedi, head of Beaumont GI Services in Plattsburgh, will discuss the lasting medical legacy of Beaumont, whose observations and experiments with St. Martin became the basis for much of modern gastroenterology.

Dr. Fedi’s talk will cover a remarkable piece of local and medical history. Dr. Fedi will delve into the personality of the self-driven and mostly self-educated Beaumont; describe the peculiar circumstances that allowed him to study the physiology of the human stomach, as well as the results of his pioneering research; lay out the legacy of Beaumont and his findings; and discuss the ethical questions posed by his study of St. Martin.

The event is free and open to the public.