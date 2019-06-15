Photo by Joseph Kostoss of Eye in the Park Photography, 2018 Runners round the curve from Springfield Road onto Route 86 for the Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K in 2018. This year's race is on Saturday, June 15th. (Photo by Joseph Kostoss of Eye in the Park Photography, 2018)

Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K --- Starting at 9:30am, the third annual Whiskey Run 10K will take place at Festival Field at 2 Cunningham Lane just off Springfield Road in Wilmington. Pre-registration is $30 through June 15th and $35 day of race. Race entry fee includes a t-shirt, swag bag, a medal for race finishers and a new racer’s raffle. Following the race is the awards ceremony with food available for purchase. Distillers and brewers are available for tastings and sales. A benefit for the Wilmington Historical Society, the Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K is the "kick-off" event for the Wilmington Heritage Festival which takes place throughout the day at Wilmington at Festival Field and in the evening as a “Speakeasy” at Pourman's Tap House. For more information go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com .