Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K

Festival Field 2 Cunningham Lane, Wilmington, New York 12997

Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K --- Starting at 9:30am, the third annual Whiskey Run 10K will take place at Festival Field at 2 Cunningham Lane just off Springfield Road in Wilmington. Pre-registration is $30 through June 15th and $35 day of race. Race entry fee includes a t-shirt, swag bag, a medal for race finishers and a new racer’s raffle. Following the race is the awards ceremony with food available for purchase. Distillers and brewers are available for tastings and sales. A benefit for the Wilmington Historical Society, the Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run 10K is the "kick-off" event for the Wilmington Heritage Festival which takes place throughout the day at Wilmington at Festival Field and in the evening as a “Speakeasy” at Pourman's Tap House. For more information go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com .

Info

Festival Field 2 Cunningham Lane, Wilmington, New York 12997
Fundraiser Events, Sporting Events
518-524-1023
please enable javascript to view
