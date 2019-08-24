Wine Basket for Two Bottles with Barbara Boughton. #1429-0824.

Adirondack Folk School Wine Basket for Two Bottles

This basket begins by weaving a solid bottom onto a red-oak handle, creating a very sturdy base for carrying two bottles. While weaving up the sides, a separate weaver is introduced on the inside of the basket, creating two compartments, keeping bottles from bumping. Students have the option of embellishing the top of the basket with a variety of decorative weaving techniques and strips of hand-dyed weavers. The basket is 5" wide, 8" high at the sides, and 14" high at the handle. This is a great basket for holiday entertaining or gift-giving!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials Fee $30.