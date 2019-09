"Wine in the Pines" to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk- wine & beer tasting, food truck, music and more. Sunday September 15th from 1-4 at Hid-in-Pines Winery, 456 Soper Street, Morrisonville. For more info email slafave@cvph.org or visit https://pages.lls.org/Itn/uny/Burlington19/TeamKlondikeBars.