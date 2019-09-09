Wine Tasting Dinner

Presented by Friends of the Schroon Lake Library

to Google Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00

Sticks & Stones Wood Fired Bistro & Bar 739 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

The Friends of the Schroon Lake Library are having a Wine Tasting Dinner at Sticks & Stones on Route 9, Schroon Lake. The tickets are $30 and are available at the Schroon Lake Library and Sticks & Stones. The evening includes appetizers, assorted pizzas, salads, chicken & pasta, cookies and sampling 5-6 different wines PLUS entertainment by Mark Piper. All proceeds benefit the Schroon Lake Library.

Info

Sticks & Stones Wood Fired Bistro & Bar 739 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870 View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
845-548-0016
to Google Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Wine Tasting Dinner - 2019-09-09 17:00:00