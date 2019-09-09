Wine Tasting Dinner
Presented by Friends of the Schroon Lake Library
Sticks & Stones Wood Fired Bistro & Bar 739 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
Mark Piper
Mark Piper will be providing entertainment for The Friends of the Schroon Lake Library Wine Tasting to be held at Sticks & Stones in Schroon Lake on Monday, September 9 from 5-7pm.
The Friends of the Schroon Lake Library are having a Wine Tasting Dinner at Sticks & Stones on Route 9, Schroon Lake. The tickets are $30 and are available at the Schroon Lake Library and Sticks & Stones. The evening includes appetizers, assorted pizzas, salads, chicken & pasta, cookies and sampling 5-6 different wines PLUS entertainment by Mark Piper. All proceeds benefit the Schroon Lake Library.