Wing Wars XII

to Google Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946

Wing Wars XII, a friendly competition to determine what restaurant has the best chicken wings is set for Sunday, November 10 from Noon-4 pm at High Peaks Resort, 2384 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY 12946.

$15 at the door for all you can eat wings. All proceeds benefit North Country Life Flight’s air medical rescue team. Silent auction, raffles. Free t shirts for the first 100 attendees.

Info

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-891-6853
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Wing Wars XII - 2019-11-10 12:00:00