North Country Life Flight volunteer For 30 years, North Country Life Flight has helped save lives in our region. Community support makes it possible for the air medical team to offer their care without cost to their patients.

Wing Wars XII, a friendly competition to determine what restaurant has the best chicken wings is set for Sunday, November 10 from Noon-4 pm at High Peaks Resort, 2384 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY 12946.

$15 at the door for all you can eat wings. All proceeds benefit North Country Life Flight’s air medical rescue team. Silent auction, raffles. Free t shirts for the first 100 attendees.