Wings Falls Quilters Guild Wings Falls Quilters Guild Quilt Show

QUILT SHOW: “DREAMING IN COLOR”

May 4-5, 2019

Sat 10-5, Sun 10-4

Admission $7.00, Children under 6 Free

Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY

Quilts made by Wings Falls Quilters and Judged by Lorry Chwazik of Norwich, NY

Vendor Mall

Boutique featuring fine handmade quilts, quilted bags, accessories, table runners and more!

Quilt Challenge and Block Challenge, Quilt Raffle, $100 Bill Raffle, Lottery Tickets Raffle

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wingsfallsquilters

Show Chair, Judy Donovan 518-681-2840