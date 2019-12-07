Winooski Vermont Train Show

to Google Calendar - Winooski Vermont Train Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winooski Vermont Train Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winooski Vermont Train Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winooski Vermont Train Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Winooski Educational Center 80 Normand St, Winooski, Vermont 05404

All Aboard for the 2019 Winooski Train Show! Sponsored by the Champlain Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to benefit the Winooski Education Center

Admission: Adults - $5.00, Children between 12 and 6 - $1.00, Children under 6 enter free. All children must be accompanied by an adult

Featuring:

  • Model & toy trains, accessories, and parts for sale
  • Books, Videos, and Railroad Memorabilia for sale
  • Operating layouts and displays
  • Expert advice and free appraisals of your train items

Info

Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
802-999-7695
