Winooski Vermont Train Show
Winooski Educational Center 80 Normand St, Winooski, Vermont 05404
CVC-NRHS
Find lots of trains at the Winooski Train Show!
All Aboard for the 2019 Winooski Train Show! Sponsored by the Champlain Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to benefit the Winooski Education Center
Admission: Adults - $5.00, Children between 12 and 6 - $1.00, Children under 6 enter free. All children must be accompanied by an adult
Featuring:
- Model & toy trains, accessories, and parts for sale
- Books, Videos, and Railroad Memorabilia for sale
- Operating layouts and displays
- Expert advice and free appraisals of your train items