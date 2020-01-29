Winter Bike Commuting Workshop & Pizza

Discover the joy of winter biking for commuting to work, the store, and for fun! In this FREE workshop, you'll learn from a seasoned year-round bike commuter, who will share tips on:

Gear (you can probably use the bike you own)

Staying warm (but not too warm)

Dealing with ice and snow

Staying safe

This workshop will begin with a classroom discussion while we all fuel up with some FREE PIZZA and then we'll head outside on our bikes for practice on the bike path and on the street.

You are welcome to join us for only the classroom portion, or both the classroom portion and the ride.