Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft

Join a park naturalist for a guided nature walk as we search for some of the birds that stick around during the winter, then come back to the Nature Center to make a bird feeder to attract some to your yard! All ages welcome! Walk will be from 10-11am (approximately 1-1.5 miles) on easy trails. Craft will be available after 11am. Come for the walk, the craft, or both! Please note: An alternative, indoor sensory activity will be available in case of bad weather, so come anyway!