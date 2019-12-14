Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft

Point au Roche State Park 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join a park naturalist for a guided nature walk as we search for some of the birds that stick around during the winter, then come back to the Nature Center to make a bird feeder to attract some to your yard! All ages welcome! Walk will be from 10-11am (approximately 1-1.5 miles) on easy trails. Craft will be available after 11am. Come for the walk, the craft, or both! Please note: An alternative, indoor sensory activity will be available in case of bad weather, so come anyway!

Point au Roche State Park 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Community Events, Family Events
