Winter Birding Weekend in Long Lake

Long Lake Town Hall 1204 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847

Join Local Birding Expert and Guide Joan Collins from Adirondack Avian Expeditions for two days of birding tours and an afternoon presentation.

Tours will take place at 8 am on both Saturday and Sunday. The Central Adirondacks is the place to be to spot Common Redpolls, Red Crossbills, and Pine Siskins.

There will be a presentation by Joan Collins on Saturday at 4 pm at the Long Lake Town Hall.

Pre-registration required for the tours, but not for the presentation. Call 518-624-3077 to register.

Community Events, Educational Events
518-624-3077
