Middlebury College Figure Skating Club Winter Carnival 2020 Ice Skating Show

The Winter Carnival 2020 Ice Skating Show features skaters of all ages and abilities, including lots of local kids, in a fun event filled with music and costumes. The theme this year is “Midd Seasons.” Cheer on the beginners and be dazzled by nationally competitive guest skaters. The show will be held at Middlebury College’s Kenyon Arena on Saturday, February 29th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1st at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $6.00 (general admission), available at the door or in advance at the College box office. Come and enjoy the show! Concessions available. Kenyon Arena is fully accessible.