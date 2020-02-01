Winter Carnival Book Signing

photo provided by Village Mercantile staff Caperton Tissot holding her Ice Palace book inside the Village Mercantile

The Village Mercantile celebrates Winter Carnival with a kick-off event on Sat., Feb. 1 from noon to 2PM with Ice Palace author Caperton Tissot leading a meet-and-greet book signing. Caperton is the author of a diverse mix of fiction, non-fiction and poetry that paints a vivid picture of life in the North Country. The Village Mercantile also offers a diverse assortment of Myths and Legends themed merchandise to help the community celebrate Winter Carnival in style. The store is located at 97 Main Street in Saranac Lake.