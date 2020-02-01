Winter Carnival Book Signing
The Village Mercantile 97 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
photo provided by Village Mercantile staff
Caperton Tissot holding her Ice Palace book inside the Village Mercantile
The Village Mercantile celebrates Winter Carnival with a kick-off event on Sat., Feb. 1 from noon to 2PM with Ice Palace author Caperton Tissot leading a meet-and-greet book signing. Caperton is the author of a diverse mix of fiction, non-fiction and poetry that paints a vivid picture of life in the North Country. The Village Mercantile also offers a diverse assortment of Myths and Legends themed merchandise to help the community celebrate Winter Carnival in style. The store is located at 97 Main Street in Saranac Lake.