Winter Coffeehouse: Lovey Santiago

Eclectic Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Eclectic Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Lovey Santiago will play originals with roots in gospel, blues and rock as part of the Elizabethtown Social Center's Winter Coffeehouse Series. Hot drinks and desserts, Free and family-friendly.

This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
