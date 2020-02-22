Winter Coffeehouse: Lovey Santiago

Poster for the Winter Coffeehouse Series at the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Eclectic Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Lovey Santiago will play originals with roots in gospel, blues and rock as part of the Elizabethtown Social Center's Winter Coffeehouse Series. Hot drinks and desserts, Free and family-friendly.

This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.