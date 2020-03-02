The Clinton County Youth Bureau, Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department and Beekmantown Central School are proud to announce Winter Fun Runs! Runs take place every Monday in March with registration at 5:00 p.m. and the races going off at 5:15 p.m. Located at Beekmantown Central School indoor track/high school gymnasium. The distances are as follows:

Under 4: 50m, 100m, 200m

Ages 4-6: 50m, 200m, 400m

Ages 7-9: 100m, 400m, 800m

Ages 10+: 100m, 800m, 1600m

Participants must compete in the age appropriate group.

For more information call 518-565-4750.