On Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers will host a winter holiday concert performed by community musicians to benefit the local food pantry. Come celebrate the holiday season as area musicians perform various holiday pieces.

Performers include the Saranac Lake High School Jazz Ensemble, the Saranac Lake High School Men’s and Women’s Vocal Ensembles, the Lake Placid Wind Ensemble and more.

This program is open to the public and non-perishables and/or monetary donations will be accepted for the Saranac Lake Food Pantry. For more information, please call Debbie Kanze at (518) 891-7117 or visit www.saranacvillage.com.