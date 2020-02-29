Winter Scavenger Hunt

Join a park naturalist for a special winter-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome! Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails.

Please note: All Point Au Roche State Park programs meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated. *There is always an alternative, indoor back-up plan for outdoor programs that is available in case of bad weather! Come anyway, there will always be something to do and to learn! *Our nature programs are always open to children and adults of all abilities, and all programs can be adapted to accommodate participants with disabilities or specific needs. Please contact the Park Naturalist with any concerns. ****If trail conditions are such that snowshoes will be necessary for a walk, the Nature Center now has limited quantities in all sizes available to borrow – first come, first served! Beginners are always welcome! If you do have your own snowshoes, please bring them and save loaners for those who don’t have any.

For more information about upcoming events, visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/30/details.aspx Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by e-mail at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (Park Office) or 518-563-6444 (Nature Center).