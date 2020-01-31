Winter-Spring 2020 AFS Screening Series (6.0)

Images courtesy of Neon Rated (PARASITE) and Criterion Pictures USA (JOJO RABBIT), the film distributors Scenes from PARASITE (left), screening Jan. 31, and JOJO RABBIT, screening Mar. 27

AFS Screening Series at LPCA returns with One-Night-Only showings of four powerful films, including two Best-Picture Oscar Nominees starting with PARASITE Jan. 31st at 7 pm

The Adirondack Film Society (AFS) Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) returns for its sixth year with a new Friday-evenings only schedule and a lineup of four powerhouse narrative films, including two of this year’s Best-Picture Oscar nominees—South Korean master filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s social-class-comedy-turned-thriller, “PARASITE,” on January 31st and Taika Waititi’s World War II satire, “JOJO RABBIT,” featuring an Academy-Award-nominated performance by Scarlett Johansson, on March 27th.

Other highlights of the Winter-Spring 2020 season (AFSSS Version 6.0) include an in-person appearance by one of Vermont’s leading independent filmmakers, Jay Craven, introducing his latest film—the sci-fi film noir “WETWARE”—on February 28th and the latest work by visionary filmmaker Terrence Malick, the director of such celebrated films as “Badlands,” “Days of Heaven,” “The Thin Red Line” and “The Tree of Life”—“A HIDDEN LIFE,” hailed by Variety as “cinema at its mightiest and holiest” and “A movie you enter, like a cathedral of the senses,” co-presented with John Brown Lives! and LPCA on April 24th.

All four screenings—each of which occurs on the final Friday of the month—start at 7 pm. Tickets to the screenings are $10 each and are available at the door as well as by advance reservation via the LPCA box office (518-523-2512, lakeplacidarts.org). To learn more about these screenings or other AFS programs, please contact Fred Balzac, AFS Screening Series Programming Director and Board Member, at 518-588-7275 or fredbalzac@aol.com.