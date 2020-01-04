Winter Wandering with Peter O'Shea

Bring your snowshoes for a walk with favorite guest naturalist and author Peter O’Shea. He will guide you along the Adirondack Interpretive Center’s trails looking for signs of wildlife. Topics range from identifying animal tracks to winter adaptations to tree id. This is a slow ramble in the woods and great for those wanting to learn about the natural history of the Adirondacks. Snowshoes will be available. This event is free but please email aic@esf.edu to register by January 3rd.