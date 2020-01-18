Camp Santanoni Winter Weekend

DEC and its partners host three Winter Weekend events annually at Camp Santanoni providing a rare opportunity to see the inside of the buildings at this historic camp during the winter months. The Winter Weekend events are hosted by DEC, Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the town of Newcomb and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's Adirondack Interpretive Center.

Camp Santanoni provides a 9.8-mile round trip cross-country ski excursion. The trail traverses from the Gate Lodge Complex, past the Farm Complex, to the remote lakeside Main Camp Complex, providing a moderate ski and a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. For those who don't have their own skis or snowshoes, the Adirondack Interpretive Center provide snowshoes free of charge to visitors at the Gate Lodge.

Skiers and snowshoers are welcome to recreate on the trail and surrounding lands on any day during the winter. However, during the Winter Weekend events cross-country skiers and snowshoers will be able to visit both the Gate Lodge and Main Lodge of Camp Santanoni, view displays about the great camp and take interpretive tours with Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) staff.

The Artist's Studio, a stone building near the main lodge on the shores of Newcomb Lake, is open as a warming hut during Winter Weekend events. Visitors can warm themselves by the woodstove and enjoy coffee, tea or hot chocolate - you are encourage to bring your own cup.

In addition to the popular 9.8-mile round trip from the Gate Lodge to the Main Lodge, cross-country skiers and snowshoers are encouraged to take the half mile-trail that connects Camp Santanoni to the nearby Adirondack Interpretive Center's 3.6-mile trail system. The Center's buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Winter Weekends.

Reservations are not required but for more information, contact AARCH at (518) 834-9328.