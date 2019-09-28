Carissa Baiano Winz n' Pinz bowling fundraiser flyer

Join us for "Winz n' Pinz", bowling to benefit the North Country Center for Independence. Come down to North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh for raffles, giveaways & more!!

The North Country Center for Independence is an organization that helps people with disabilities to live more independent and productive lives. NCCI is led and staffed mostly by people with disabilities. It is one of the 41 Independent Living Centers in New York State.

For more information, call 518-563-9058 or vist North Country Center for Independence at 80 Sharon Ave., Plattsburgh.