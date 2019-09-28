Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser

To Benefit the North Country Center for Independence

to Google Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 iCalendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00

North Bowl Lanes 28 North Bowl Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join us for "Winz n' Pinz", bowling to benefit the North Country Center for Independence. Come down to North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh for raffles, giveaways & more!!

The North Country Center for Independence is an organization that helps people with disabilities to live more independent and productive lives. NCCI is led and staffed mostly by people with disabilities. It is one of the 41 Independent Living Centers in New York State.

For more information, call 518-563-9058 or vist North Country Center for Independence at 80 Sharon Ave., Plattsburgh.

Info

North Bowl Lanes 28 North Bowl Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
518-563-9058
to Google Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00 iCalendar - Winz n' Pinz Bowling Fundraiser - 2019-09-28 11:30:00