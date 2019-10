Saturday November 30th, 10am-5pm & Sunday December 1st from 10am-4pm

Shop at over 55 artisans' booths to find just the right handmade jewelry, artwork, pottery, greeting cards, clothing, recycled and upcycled art, housewares, herbal products, and so much more. Free and open to the public. For more info, please go to www.womensfestivalofcrafts.com.