For Women Only - Alpine Skiing & Snowboarding Clinics

Gore Mountain A lady snowboarder developing her skills in a women only snowboarding clinic!

Lady skiers & snowboarders ages 18+ team up with some of our best female instructors for the weekend!

Work on your personal skiing/riding goals and on-snow challenges (steeps, trees, conditions of the day...). These clinics are tailored to women of all skill levels from beginner to advanced.

Our adult weekend clinics include tickets, meals, equipment discussions, lots of time on the snow, great feedback from our certified instructors, and a complimentary wine & cheese party!

Reservations are recommended, give us a call at (518) 251-4804 or email reservations@goremountain.com. Walk-ups are also welcome, be sure to purchase your clinic in person at the Mid Lodge or Snow Sports Desk by 8:30am day-of.

2-Day Clinic: $250 ($180 for season passholders), or $310 with rental equipment

Saturday-only Option: $150 ($109 for season passholders), or $180 with rental equipment

Saturday Morning-only Clinic (no meals or ticket included): $60 ($45 for season passholders), or $90 with rental equipment