We will be hosting the 1st Annual Women's Expo 2020. This will be a fun day focusing on health, wellness, beauty and community services. We will have a photo booth on hand to capture women and their friends. Most importantly, it is a fundraiser in which all proceeds are going to Make-A-Wish Northeast NY. For further confirmation please contact (518) 578 5233 - Tracy