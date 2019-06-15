This one’s for the girls! Spend a delightful day with like-minded women and learn the art of fly fishing at the picturesque Hawk Inn & Mountain Resort in Plymouth on June 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Experts from Southern Vermont Trout Unlimited will teach you all there is to know about fly fishing from casting loops to tying knots and conservation basics. Coffee and pastries, lunch, and a one-year membership to TU is included, it is recommended that you bring bug repellant, sunglasses or eye protection and anything else that you may need to be prepared for the ever-changing Spring weather conditions in Vermont. Overnight accommodations are available at the Hawk Inn & Resort, just be sure to mention the Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic when booking a room as the Inn is open solely for this function.

Share a few laughs, enjoy delicious food and find your new favorite hobby at this fun women’s-only event but hurry, there are only 12 spots available!

To purchase tickets please visit: https://www.paypal.com/webapps/hermes?token=9FY41575VR1592431&useraction=commit&mfid=1558409012265_a0463efec8236

About Southwestern Vermont Chapter of Trout Unlimited:

Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore North America’s trout and salmon fisheries and their watersheds.

Locally, in our southwestern corner of Vermont, we aim to do that at a grassroots level by organizing a community to get together and discuss the issues affecting our local fish habitats. We educate ourselves and the general public about trout conservation and act as a corps of volunteers when it comes to cleaning up our rivers and streams. We enjoy the dirty work of rolling up our sleeves, donning waders, and working with other groups for the betterment of our precious home waters.

Last but not least, we provide a welcoming social outlet for anyone who wants to talk trout and angling or get out on the water.