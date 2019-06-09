Woodcarving a Chickadee with Rick and Ellen Butz. #1421-0609. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Woodcarving a Chickadee

Learn to carve and paint a realistic, life-sized carving of one of our favorite Adirondack birds. The woods around the Adirondack Folk School are full of Chickadees, so you will have plenty of inspiration. Topics covered will include tool selection, sharpening and safe carving techniques. All tools and materials are provided, but if the students have their own carving tools they may bring them if they wish. This class is recommended for beginning and intermediate woodcarvers age 16 and up.

Tuition $175. Member Tuition $155. Materials fee $10.

NOTE: Students may bring their own woodcarving tools if they have them, but it is not required.