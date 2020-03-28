Woodchopper's Ball

Join us for an evening of dining and dancing to benefit the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Please join us in supporting the return of the Arts Center’s Woodchoppers’ Ball – an evening of leisurely dining and dancing at the Adirondack Hotel to the vintage music of the Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble (www.adirondackjazzorchestra.com/ajre). Adirondack "Woodchopper" attire is encouraged. All net proceeds benefit the Arts Center and its mission to ensure quality arts programming throughout the Adirondacks.

Tickets available to purchase through the Arts Center online. at https://www.adirondackarts.org/specialevents