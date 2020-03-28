Woodchopper's Ball

Benefit for the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00

Adirondack Hotel 1245 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847

Please join us in supporting the return of the Arts Center’s Woodchoppers’ Ball – an evening of leisurely dining and dancing at the Adirondack Hotel to the vintage music of the Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble (www.adirondackjazzorchestra.com/ajre). Adirondack "Woodchopper" attire is encouraged. All net proceeds benefit the Arts Center and its mission to ensure quality arts programming throughout the Adirondacks.

Tickets available to purchase through the Arts Center online. at https://www.adirondackarts.org/specialevents

Info

Adirondack Hotel 1245 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Woodchopper's Ball - 2020-03-28 18:00:00