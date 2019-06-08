Woodland Fairy Houses with Bart Pisha. #1527-0608. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Woodland Fairy Houses

Legend has it that Fairies still dwell in mountains and forests everywhere, and the Adirondacks are no exception to this. While I've not yet seen any of them, it's clear that the chilly winters of our region pose a special challenge to these elusive beings. Particularly during the colder months, but also year-round, they need shelter from prying eyes and from the elements as well. Participants in this course will help meet this need by constructing imaginative Fairy houses and furniture of materials found in the forest or from home. Using twine and hot-melt glue these structures will be built on cardboard sheets allowing them to be readily transported to one's home or any glade where Fairies congregate.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $6 - $32.

NOTE: Materials Fee Options: 1) $6.00 if you bring your own glue gun. 2) $16.00 includes a mini 110v glue gun with glue sticks. 3) $32 includes a full-size 110v glue gun with glue sticks. Please contact AFS for materials pricing and to state your choice.