Woodlot Management Workshop: Conserving for the Future

Clinton County SWCD Clinton County SWCD Forestry Workshop 12/18/2019

Whether you want to enhance the scenery in your backyard woods, provide habitat for wildlife, use your land as an extra source of income, or conserve your woods for generations to come, all while implementing best management practices, this workshop is for you!

INTRODUCTION TO WOODLOT MANAGEMENT: FIRE WOOD & WOODLOT INVENTORY

Taking the time to conduct a simple forest inventory will not only help you manage your woodlot more efficiently, but more ecologically and economically too. Presented by, Paul Smith’s College Assistant Professor of Forestry, Dr. Justin Waskiewicz.

YOUR WOODS & WATER: CONSERVING FOR THE FUTURE

By taking a few simple steps, you can ensure that your woods will continue to improve its protection of clean water, while maintaining stand production through best management practices. Presented by, Clinton County Soil & Water Conservation District Technician, Tyler Fisk.

This event is free & open to the public. Registration is preferred. Contact Tyler Fisk to register: Tyler.fisk@ccsoil-water.com, (518) 561-4616 ex. 3