Woods Walk for Woodlot Owners - The Northern ADK Chapter of the NY Forest Owners Assoc. will offer a woods walk to woodlot owners and the general public. The event is hosted by Scott Bonno at his 230-ac property, Glenmeal Maple Lane Farm. The woods tour will cover about 1.5 miles over easy terrain and roads. Attendees can bring their ATV for the tour if necessary. A wide variety of stands and topics will be covered including: maple sugar bush management, regeneration of oak and hickory, firewood production, cultivating mushrooms, sawtimber production, and presentations on the forest pests Emerald Ash Borer, Forest Tent Caterpillar and Spotted Lantern Fly. Handouts will be available. The program is free and a light lunch provided. Please pre-register by contacting Scott at 315-854-7788 or preferably by email glenmeal@yahoo.com Please bring a friend and appropriate clothing for the day.

Submitted by Gary Goff, Chairman of Northern Adirondack Chapter of NY Forest Owners Assoc. 518-837-5171 4775 Cascade Rd., Lk. Placid, NY 12946