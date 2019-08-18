Woodturning: Hollow Forms with John Kingsley. #1318-0818.

Adirondack Folk School Woodturning: Hollow Forms

Turning a hollow form is one of the signature skills of a woodturner, usually achieved after a great deal of time and experience. Lucky for our students, the school has made this easy to learn, using the hollow turning equipment we have in-house. Students will create a thin walled bowl or small vase, depending on how they progress, unique to them. Come try it out, have a blast, and be amazed!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $25.

NOTE: For your safety: no loose-fitting clothes, hair tied back, comfortable shoes and no jewelry. If sensitive to wood dust registration for turning classes is not recommended.