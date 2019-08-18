Woodturning: Hollow Forms with John Kingsley. #1318-0818.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Turning a hollow form is one of the signature skills of a woodturner, usually achieved after a great deal of time and experience. Lucky for our students, the school has made this easy to learn, using the hollow turning equipment we have in-house. Students will create a thin walled bowl or small vase, depending on how they progress, unique to them. Come try it out, have a blast, and be amazed!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $25.

NOTE: For your safety: no loose-fitting clothes, hair tied back, comfortable shoes and no jewelry. If sensitive to wood dust registration for turning classes is not recommended.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
