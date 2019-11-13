Words on Nature

In this interactive writing workshop, join author Johannah Davies Spero to interpret the artistic voices from Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region — depicting nature and sending a message about the environment. Open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience necessary. $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
518-792-1761
