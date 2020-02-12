Workers Compensation Panel Discussion at Curaleaf Plattsburgh

Curaleaf Plattsburgh hosts a panel discussion on how Workers Compensation applies to Medical Cannabis.

Are you a current Curaleaf patient with an active Workers Compensation case, or are you not yet a New York Medical Marijuana patient but have an open case and are interested in learning more about medical cannabis? The panel discussion will feature Plattsburgh Lawyer Alex Dell, Curaleaf Pharmacist Kirsten Bezio RPh, and Certifying Practitioner Dr. Todd Waldorf who will share guidance and answer your questions how medical cannabis may be covered by Workers Compensation. Knowledgeable Curaleaf associates will also be available to offer personalized information about who qualifies for the New York Medical Marijuana Program and how to get started.

Snacks will be provided.

Walk-ins are always welcome. RSVPs are encouraged at ny.curaleaf.com/events