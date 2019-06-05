Workshop: “The Cannabis Plant from an Herbalist Perspective”

Lise Fuller of Adirondack Herbals will present a workshop on “The Cannabis Plant: From An Herbalist Perspective” at The Caldwell-Lake George Library at 6pm on June 5th. Some of the topics Ms. Fuller will discuss are the different types of plant species and cultivars, botany of the plant, constituents of the cannabis plants and how they are used; New York State Laws on Medical Marijuana, and information on the use of cbd oil for animals and humans, including plant preparations and proper dosages. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated. For further information or to register, contact the library @ 518-668-2528.