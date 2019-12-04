Workshop: Durable Medical Equipment

As part of the Saranac Village at Will Rogers’ Road to Retirement Series, on Wednesday, December 4th at 2:00 p.m., Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist and certified Exercise Expert for the Aging Adult, Kristina Clark from Mercy Living Center, a member of Adirondack Health, will present a hands-on workshop about durable medical equipment and assistive devices. Various items will be available that can help improve mobility, balance, vision and more

The Road to Retirement Series features programs related to discovering the path others have taken to retirement, serves to further educate and engage communities and teaches about the opportunities, services and resources that can help people retire successfully and happily.

This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For information, please call (518) 891-7117.