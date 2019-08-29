Free Workshop: RETHINK POVERTY

Elizabeth Terry Poverty Summit Poster for "RETHINK POVERTY"

RETHINK POVERTY is a workshop featuring Bridges Out of Poverty, a training that provides an extraordinary glimpse into the dynamics that cause and maintain poverty across generations. A Poverty Simulation will be held in the afternoon, allowing participants to experience real life scenarios and overcome stereotypes. This one day workshop is at the Boquet Valley Central School (Mountain View Campus) on August 29, with registration open at 7:45 AM. Attendees will learn to view poverty through the lens of economic class and will emerge with tools and strategies to elevate poverty at the community level.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about how poverty influences behavior and outcomes. Lunch will be provided for all full-day registrants. The afternoon session is limited to 80 individuals (no limit for the morning Bridges session), so complete pre-registration early! Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rethink-poverty-workshop-tickets-65447271551 to sign up by August 19.

RETHINK POVERTY is sponsored and/or supported by the Well Fed Essex County Collaborative, Essex County Health Department, North Country Teacher Resource Center, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc., Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc., and aha! Process, Inc.: A Ruby Payne Company.