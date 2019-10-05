World's Largest Garage Sale

On October 5 & 6, 2019 more than 500 vendors from across the nation set up shop in Warrensburg, New York. Our two day, town wide sale is truly a shoppers paradise! You will find antiques, memorabilia, clothing, furniture, electronics, children's items and much much more! Visitors will also enjoy food, music and the local culture and hospitality of our Adirondack community.

For more details, go to: https://warrensburgchamber.com/events/garage-sale/