The Worms are Coming!

Squirmy, wormy Storytime Plus at 11 am, enjoy stories and activities focused on the humble red wiggler. Composting with Worms 101 at 12 pm. Learn extraordinary worm facts and how to start your own worm compost system at home. We will also enjoy some homemade “wormy” refreshments. Presented by Miss Susan, committed vermiphile, on a mission to elevate the humble earthworm. Please sign up at the circulation desk or call (518) 648-5444 to reserve a spot.