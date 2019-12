The Hyde Collection Writing with Goya

Inspired by the symbolism of creatures and characters in Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, join author Johannah Davies Spero for an interactive writing workshop. Open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience necessary. $10 for members; $15 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.