Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting

Find your role in fighting the climate crisis

Google Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 iCalendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Ready to take action on the climate crisis? Looking for a community that shares your hopes and fears for the future? Join Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley (XRChV)! Learn about our work and get involved. We need you! This meeting will summarize ways to get involved then offer you a chance to find your role in fighting the climate crisis.

Info

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
Google Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00 iCalendar - Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting - 2020-02-04 18:45:00