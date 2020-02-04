Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley Open Meeting
Find your role in fighting the climate crisis
Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Ready to take action on the climate crisis? Looking for a community that shares your hopes and fears for the future? Join Extinction Rebellion Champlain Valley (XRChV)! Learn about our work and get involved. We need you! This meeting will summarize ways to get involved then offer you a chance to find your role in fighting the climate crisis.