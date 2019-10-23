Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre Residency: Movement Matters Master Class

Photo: Samar King Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre

Instructors: Samar Haddad King and Zoe Rabinowitz. Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre master classes are designed to meet and challenge students wherever they are in their technical training and physical practice; classes offer an environment of technical exploration and artistic play. Focusing on intention as the catalyst for movement, participants are given the freedom to investigate athletic movement phrases using choreographic and improvisational tools. Through phrasework and improvisation, dancers are invited to inhabit their own bodies more fully and find new solutions for how to effectively communicate through performance. Open to the general public as well as the College community. All experience levels welcome. Free, Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre