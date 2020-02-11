Yoga for Everyone

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804

February 11 to May 5. No class on March 10

Tuesdays | 7:30 to 8:45pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed/registration

Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or new to practice, flexible or not, yoga is for you! Join us as we offer a class designed with many options to meet all levels of experience. Yoga will help you become more flexible, strong, balanced, relaxed and peaceful both on and off the mat.

Students should bring a yoga mat to class.

Instructor: Tobey Gifford, Lemon Tree Yoga

Price: $105

CRN: 20021

518-743-2238
