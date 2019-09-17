Yoga for Everyone

Tuesdays, September 17 to December 10 (No Class on November 26), 7:30-8:45pm, $105

Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or new to practice, flexible or not, yoga is for you! Join us as we offer a class designed with many options to meet all levels of experience. Yoga will help you become more flexible, strong, balanced, relaxed and peaceful both on and off the mat.

Students should bring a yoga mat to class.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu